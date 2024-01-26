Tony Khan makes a declaration.

The AEW President took to social media today and promised that this year would be as special for the promotion as 2021 was. His full tweet reads, “2024 @AEW is the next 2021 AEW.”

2021 was a huge growth year for AEW, a year that saw the promotion sign severable notable free agents including Andrade El Idolo, Malakai Black, Ruby Soho, CM Punk, Adam Cole, and Bryan Danielson. While El Idolo and Punk are no longer with the promotion the other four are and are constantly featured in programming.

2021 also saw the launch of AEW Rampage, as well as the conclusion to Adam Page’s story that began at the launch of AEW back in 2019. The Hangman managed to end Kenny Omega’s epic world title reign to become the AEW world champion, a championship run that lasted until May of 2022.