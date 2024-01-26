A major sponsor is potentially closing the door on its relationship with WWE.

According to WrestleVotes, Slim Jim has notified WWE that they will be pulling its sponsorships from tomorrow’s Royal Rumble premium live event from Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida. It should be noted that the report says it has only heard “rumblings” of this as of this writing but it most likely has to due to the newest lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE, which accuses the former Chairman of sex trafficking, as well as previous accusations of assault and abuse.

At this time, neither Slim Jim nor WWE have commented. Stay tuned.