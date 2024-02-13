“The Ring General” is ready for the master of “YEET!”

Imperium leader GUNTHER spoke with Cathy Kelley in a digital exclusive interview backstage at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky after this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw went off the air.

During the discussion, the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion of all-time addressed the loss Imperium suffered in their six-man showdown against “Main Event” Jey Uso & The New Day on this week’s episode of the three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program.

“I think objectively, we have to have to look at the rivalry with the New Day,” he admitted. “I think this whole thing’s a marathon, not a sprint. But honestly, the New Day and Jey Uso are both two of the most successful tag team wrestlers in the history of this company, and we lost to the better team today. That’s fine.”

From there, he turned his attention to his announced showdown against “Main Event” Jey Uso for the WWE Intercontinental Championship on next week’s WWE Monday Night Raw in Anaheim, CA.

“Next week, Jey Uso’s challenging me for the Intercontinental Heavy Championship,” he said. “It’s gonna be interesting. Because this time, Jey cannot share the burden of being successful.”

He continued, “Jey will fully rely on himself, and he will face somebody that, unlike him, has achieved everything on his own. So I’m not worried at all.”

Check out the complete post-RAW interview with GUNTHER via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.