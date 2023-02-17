Gunther made an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, the SmackDown star shared his thoughts on a potential bout with Cody Rhodes. They were the final two in the 30-Man Royal Rumble match last month.

“When I knew that scenario would go down with me and Cody at the end (of the Royal Rumble), I knew well, the guy was out for a little bit. Since then I was able to work my way up, and I was like, Okay, I have to introduce him to the new reality over here. That was kind of like my attitude going into that. Yeah, obviously that was just a taste I think for everybody. I think Cody is one of those guys where that’s the perfect match for me, the perfect opposite, if that makes sense. I think the match is right there whenever it needs to happen. If it would happen in Europe, obviously that would be fantastic.”

