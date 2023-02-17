The Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Tonight’s show will be headlined by Sami Zayn returning to his hometown just one night before challenging Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber. Reigns is not currently advertised for the show, but last week’s SmackDown featured an angle where Paul Heyman told Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos that Reigns wanted them to stay home and watch the show from there, because sometimes you see things on TV that you don’t see when you’re at the show live. This message came after a busy night of angles with The Usos, Zayn and Heyman.

SmackDown will also feature Madcap Moss challenging WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, the in-ring return of Ronda Rousey, and more.

In addition to Superstars already announced for matches or segments, the WWE Events website and the arena website have the following names advertised: The Usos, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, The New Day, The Brawling Brutes, and Braun Strowman

WWE has announced the following card for tonight’s show:

* Go-home build for Elimination Chamber

* Asuka vs. Liv Morgan

* Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya and Shotzi

* Sami Zayn returns to Montreal

* The Viking Raiders vs. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defends against Madcap Moss

