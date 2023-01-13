Gunther is interested in standing toe-to-toe with WWE’s top heel faction, The Bloodline.

The Ring General and current reigning Intercontinental champion discussed this topic with the San Antonio Express, which also included him giving his thoughts on Triple H being in charge of WWE creative. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below..

Thinks he would still be getting a push in WWE even if Triple H wasn’t in charge, but acknowledges that he has a good relationship with The Game:

I think I would want to say about myself, that it doesn’t matter who’s in charge, my performance speaks for itself. But obviously, I have a good connection to Triple H, because he was the one who brought me in. And I think he understood what I am in the ring and understands who I can be in the ring. He has given me the opportunities to showcase that. So obviously, yeah, I would say it benefited me, but if there will be anybody else, I think I will be fine too.

Hopes Imperium can eventually feud with The Bloodline: