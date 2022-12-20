WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan detained an intruder who broke into his home earlier this month.

Duggan recently told Wrestling Inc. about how an intruder broke into his Kershaw County, South Carolina home on Thursday, December 8 at around 6:45pm ET. The man, in his mid-20s, entered the front door of the home, but Duggan took him down and held him at gunpoint with his .44 caliber pistol.

Duggan and his wife Debra recalled how after the man entered the home, they heard other people yelling in their neighborhood, so they were concerned that more people may be headed for their home. Duggan turned his Christmas lights off and told the intruder to stay quiet.

The man, who was described by Duggan as hysterically frightened, claimed that people from a nearby home were coming after him to kill him. Duggan said he kept his gun on his lap, and his hand on the intruder’s back until police arrived.

Duggan noted that the intruder was fleeing individuals related to a separate legal matter, and he was seeking refuge. The man reportedly pounded on multiple other doors before climbing over Duggans’ fence, then entering their unlocked door.

Duggan did not press charges when asked, but the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department did arrest the man.

“Thank God we didn’t shoot him,” Duggan remarked.

Duggan then took to Instagram and issued a statement on the matter.

“We would like to thank the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department for their prompt and professional response last week. A man who we had never seen before climbed our fence, ran through our yard to our front door, and was pounding on our glass doors. Before we could get to the door, he opened it and fell into our house. I held him at gunpoint while Debra called 911. We are safe with no damage. Thanks to everyone for the concern and well wishes!,” he wrote.

You can see Duggan’s full Instagram post below:

