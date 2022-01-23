AEW world champion Adam Page recently appeared on the Good Morning Washington program to discuss a wide range of topics, which included the Hangman making a joke about appearing in WWE’s Royal Rumble matchup next weekend in St. Louis.

When asked what his plans were for next Saturday the champ replied:

“Uhh no, probably won’t be in the Royal Rumble. Don’t rule me out but um, but probably not. I like to keep my Saturdays open to be with family, it’s a better use of my time.”

While the likelihood of Page or any AEW star appearing in the Rumble is slim, previous reports did indicate that WWE was interested in bringing in non-WWE talents to shake things up in the elimination matchup, with current IMPACT Knockouts champion Mickie James already announced for the women’s rumble.

Stay tuned.