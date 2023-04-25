Six matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

QTV’s Harley Cameron will work just her third AEW match as she takes on Mafiosa. Dark will also feature Lee Johnson, The Dark Order, Brock Anderson and Brian Pillman Jr., and others.

Tonight’s Dark matches were taped on March 24 from Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. You can click here for spoilers. The following matches were announced for tonight’s episode:

* Harley Cameron vs. Mafiosa

* Emi Sakura and Mei Suruga vs. Ashley D’Amboise and Reka Tehaka

* Zack Clayton vs. Jake Logan

* Lee Johnson vs. Blake Christian

* John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. Josh Woods and Tony Nese

* Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson vs. Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

