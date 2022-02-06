The TNT original reality series “Rhodes To The Top” is now available to stream on HBO Max.

The show, which follows along with AEW superstar/Executive VP Cody Rhodes and his wife, Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes, as they navigate their home life and the duties required to run a major pro-wrestling promotion. The first season concluded with Cody and Brandi welcoming their daughter Liberty into the world.

All six episodes of season one can be streamed on the network. It was recently revealed that TNT had green-lit a second season of the series as well.

Stay tuned.