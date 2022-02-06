Wrestling fans have not seen former two-time WWE Universal champion Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) since his release from the company back in July of 2021. That is until the Eater of Worlds recently attended a wedding of Marvel/Disney writer Rob Fee and his new wife, Ariana Basseri.

Photos of the wedding were released online by another former WWE star, John Morrison, who was also in attendance for Fee and Basseri’s big day. You can see a photo of both men below.

Watching @RobFee & @ArianaBadasseri get hitched was the perfect example of how laughter and love complement each other 😍😍 a beautiful wedding & a great group of people to share the experience with 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/mhaQVF8hnU — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) February 6, 2022

Wyatt has been reportedly working on a feature horror film. At this time his plans for the wrestling world are unknown.