The seventh episode of Heels drew 73,000 viewers on Starz this past Sunday night at 9pm ET, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down 21.50% from the sixth episode that featured WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, which drew 93,000 viewers.

Heels drew a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Sunday. This is down 33.33% from the previous week’s 0.03 rating. This week’s 0.02 key demo rating represents 29,000 viewers aged 18-49. This is down 14.70% from the 34,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.03 rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

The pro wrestling drama on Starz made the Cable Top 150 for third time, ranking #135 for the day, which is up from the previous week’s #150 spot. Once again this week, it appears many viewers are watching the show via the Starz app, and not live. The numbers above only account for linear viewing, and does not include streaming platforms.

Next Sunday’s episode will be the season finale of the show. You can see a preview below.

The seventh episode of Heels drew the lowest viewership for the show so far, and tied with the three other episodes for the second-lowest key demo rating. Viewership was down 21.50% from the week before, while the key demo rating was down 33.33% from the week before.

Below is our Heels Season 1 Viewership Tracker, along with synopsis and video preview for the season finale:

Episode 1: 128,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

Episode 2: 103,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

Episode 3: 93,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 key demographic (CM Punk debut)

Episode 4: 79,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

Episode 5: 79,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

Episode 6: 93,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

Episode 7: 73,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

PREVIEWS FOR REMAINING EPISODES:

Episode 8: Double Turn

The culmination of all Jack’s efforts finally pays off as the DWL is featured on the biggest stage in its history, but when outside-the-ring drama enters the squared circle, there’s a lot more on the line than the championship belt.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.