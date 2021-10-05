During his appearance on The Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Shane Taylor spoke on why he doesn’t believe he’d make a good wrestling trainer. Here’s what he had to say:

I think, as most of us do, we’re going to be doing this our entire lives in some capacity. I know I’m not going to have a school because I’m a shitty coach. Not that I can’t teach, but I know that there are things that I do after years of trial and error, but I don’t think about how to explain that to somebody. There are small things I miss and details are everything. That’s how I know I’d be a bad coach.