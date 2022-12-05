The WWE 24/7 Title hadn’t been featured much after Triple H took over creative before retiring it.

The title wasn’t just put on the back burner, it was dropped altogether on television as the title hadn’t changed hands on television at all for the first three months of the new regime. The title had still been used on numerous house shows despite not being on television.

Fightful Select reports a WWE source said that the title “was almost never mentioned in a creative sense, but allowed for some fun moments for live event shows. The future of the title seemed to be up in the air and it wasn’t something that we heard Triple H ever talked about.”

Dana Brooke had been competing on WWE Main Event regularly and wearing the championship to the ring, but wasn’t booked in title defenses.