Just a few months after making his WWE return in 2006, Umaga bulldozed his way into the main event picture. During his second run with the promotion, The Samoan Submission Machine participated in feuds with stars like Bobby Lashley, Triple H, John Cena, and CM Punk.

Jey Uso posted a message in honor of his uncle on social media on Sunday, the 13th anniversary of his passing. Umaga suffered a heart attack and passed dead on December 4, 2009.

“Dec 4th be a sad day. Then, ALL the great memories brightens it up. Love u mane.”