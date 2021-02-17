AEW women’s champion Hikaru Shida recently spoke with LuLu Pencil about the promotion’s ongoing women’s eliminator tournament, where the winner will challenge Shida at the next month’s Revolution pay per view. During the interview the champ broke down what she believes are the key differences between wrestling in the United States and wrestling in Japan. Hear her thoughts below.

I think the biggest difference is ‘confidence.’ The players over there are full of confidence in what they are doing. I really feel that what I’m doing is what I want to do. That’s why I want to tell Japanese players that when they leave Japan, they can be confident in the professional wrestling they have been doing. AEW is an organization that is willing to take on more and more challenges, so I want you to be willing to take on challenges. If you have something you want to do and act to realize it, it will respond to it. That’s why I’m working on this tournament right now. It’s definitely this time of year that you should definitely see AEW.