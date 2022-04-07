Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Boston featured Julia Hart and Hikaru Shida battling it out in singles-action, with the winner qualifying for the Owen Hart Memorial tournament.

After a competitive back-and-forth matchup, it would be Shida picking up the victory and advancing to the tournament. The former women’s champion now joins Toni Storm and Jamie Hayter, who both qualified on previous AEW programming. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

.@TheJuliaHart takes advantage of the situation before the bell!

Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/VEhPArnqQf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2022

Full results to Dynamite can be found here.