Hikaru Shida Retains The AEW Women’s Championship Over Penelope Ford At Tonight’s Fyter Fest

Hikaru Shida is still your AEW women’s champion.

Shida retained over Bad Girl Penelope Ford on tonight’s AEW Fyter Fest on TNT after connecting with a running knee. Ford had almost stolen the match on a few occasions, and even landed her signature handspring stunner for a close two-count. Highlights of the match can be seen below.

Are you kidding me, @thePenelopeFord? WHAT A MATCH #FyterFest pic.twitter.com/GxJPKKH80z — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 2, 2020

