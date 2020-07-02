 Hikaru Shida Retains The AEW Women's Championship Over Penelope Ford At Tonight's Fyter Fest

Hikaru Shida Retains The AEW Women’s Championship Over Penelope Ford At Tonight’s Fyter Fest

Leave a comment

Hikaru Shida is still your AEW women’s champion.

Shida retained over Bad Girl Penelope Ford on tonight’s AEW Fyter Fest on TNT after connecting with a running knee. Ford had almost stolen the match on a few occasions, and even landed her signature handspring stunner for a close two-count. Highlights of the match can be seen below.

Full Fyter Fest results here.

RECENT POSTS

Home | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Contact | Privacy Policy