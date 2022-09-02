AEW star and former women’s champion Hikaru Shida recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to hype up this Sunday’s ALL OUT pay-per-view, where Shida will compete in a Fatal-Four way matchup to determine a new interim women’s champion in the wake of Thunder Rosa’s injury.

During the interview Shida vowed to defeat Britt Baker not just in the wrestling ring, but in all facets of life. Highlights can be found below.

Plans to spend the rest of her life trying to beat Britt Baker:

“We’ve both been in AEW since the first Double or Nothing. We’ve had three singles matches, but to me, it feels like we had a lot more. But it doesn’t matter how many times we wrestle. I will spend the rest of my life wanting to beat her. That’s not just wrestling, either. I want to beat her in everything, from now until forever.”

Says she was surprised to hear about Thunder Rosa’s injury:

“Yes, I was surprised. It is a huge opportunity and responsibility. It still is. For me, I want to show my skill whenever I am in the ring. The Regina di Wave title match meant so much to me because I need to be great every night as champion. I want to be an international champion for AEW, and I want to be even more aggressive when I have the crowd behind me.”