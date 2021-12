AEW has announced on this evening’s Dynamite that Hikaru Shida and Serena Deeb will clash once again at next week’s Winter Is Coming television special.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR WINTER IS COMING:

-Bryan Danielson versus “Hangman” Adam Page for the AEW world championship

-MJF versus Dante Martin for the Dynamite Diamond Ring

-Serena Deeb versus Hikaru Shida