NJPW superstar and Japanese legend Hiroshi Tanahashi recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about a number of different topics, including his desire to face top AEW talents, CM Punk and Bryan Danielson, in a singles-matchup. That and more can be found in the highlights below.

Wants to face CM Punk and Bryan Danielson:

“I wrestled against Bryan once in my youth, and now I want to fight him again as a superstar. CM Punk is famous all over the world, so I would like to wrestle him in a situation that will be big news across the world.”

Talks his desire to recapture the IWGP U.S. title:

“Recapturing the U.S. heavyweight title before I return to the United States, that is what I need to do. I want to do that for my fans. The presence of fans is my number-one treasure. With them, the significance of being a professional wrestler is not the same. The desire to have them enjoy professional wrestling brings out the absolute best abilities of the wrestlers and pushes us beyond our limits.”

Still eyeing another world title reign as well:

“The world heavyweight belt is a symbol of the new era. Therefore, it is possible that there is no curtain for me. As long as you are an active player, it is natural to aim for No. 1. It will be a bridge that connects the times.”