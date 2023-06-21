Hiroshi Tanahashi will work the NJPW G1 Climax 33 tournament starting July 15th after he challenges MJF for the AEW World Heavyweight Title at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2 this Sunday.
Speaking to Tokyo Sports, Tanahashi commented on the bout and his goals for this summer, including headlining All In at Wembley Stadium.
“My Wembley debut is coming soon. I will prove that I am the first Japanese to win a title match and main event at Wembley in 100 years. I haven’t left my name in the history books yet, so I will start from here. Winning the belt in the U.S., winning the G1, and the main event at Wembley. It’s all set up nicely. It’s Mr. Blueprint,” he said (via transcription).