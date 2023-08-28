GUNTHER is closing in on the Honky Tonk Man’s record WWE Intercontinental Title reign as the current WWE star has held the title for 444 days.

The WWE Hall of Famer is listed as having the belt for 453 days by WWE.

During a virtual signing with Highspots, Honky was asked to sign something as “Greatest Intercontinental Champion of All-Time.” He noted, “At least for a few more days.”

Regarding GUNTHER likely breaking his record, he said, “It’s been interesting. I haven’t really kept up with it, I didn’t know a lot about it. [Fans] ask me about it all the time. I don’t know where someone is posting this 453 days. They’re shorting me one day and that’s not fair. I got the 454 days from Howard Finkel, he was the one who told me.”

The record is likely to be broken on September 7 as long as GUNTHER keeps the title.

H/T to Fightful