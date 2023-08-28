Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about the TNA Legends Title and more. Here are the highlights:

On why TNA world book tag team matches with singles titles on the line:

“I don’t know. They did it all the time. I have no idea what that means. You know, having a tag match and the world title and the Legends Title is on the line if someone gets pinned. So if someone pins Kurt Angle, they win the world title. If someone pins Kevin Nash, they win the Legends Title. That makes no sense. It’s a freaking tag match.”

On the Legends Title:

“I liked it because if you’re a legends champion, you’re either a legend or you’re going to be a future legend. And I think it’s a really cool name for a title, you know, legends title. It means you’re not the champion, but you’re a legend. I like it.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.