AEW star Jay White filed for “Bang Bang Gang” and his Switchblade logo trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on August 23. He filed for “Bang Bang Gang” and his Switchblade logo.

The trademarks are listed for clothing purposes under Switchblade Jay White, LLC and here are the descriptions:

“Mark For: BANG BANG GANG trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hoodies; Pants; Shirts; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Gym pants; Sports shirts; T-shirts. The mark consists of four lines drawn top to bottom and one line across the four lines like you are tallying a score.”

“Mark For: This trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hoodies; Pants; Shirts; Leather jackets; T-shirts. Color is not claimed as a feature of the mark. The mark consists of four lines drawn top to bottom and one line across the four lines like you are tallying a score.”