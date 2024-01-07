HOOK is calling his shot.

The Handsome Devil, who has only been pinned once in over two years in AEW, called out the world champion Samoa Joe on this evening’s edition of Collision. HOOK reminded the fans that his win percentage is “second-to-none,” and that it’s time for him to drape himself in more gold.

Here’s the deal…my win percentage is second-to-none in this company. I think many would agree it’s time for HOOK to get after another championship. Got my crosshairs set on you. Samoa Joe, I’m coming for you, and your world title.

HOOK is the current reigning FTW Champion, his second reign with the title. You can check out his full promo below.