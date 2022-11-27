William Regal is not leaving AEW anytime soon.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Regal still has several months left on his contract after arriving at the promotion at this year’s Revolution pay-per-view, a massive signing that led to the formation of the Blackpool Combat Club.

There was some speculation online that Regal could be nearing the end of his AEW tenure following the events of Full Gear and WWE’s Triple H tweeting out videos of Regal screaming WarGames ahead of last night’s Survivor Series. This report essentially shuts down any speculation.

If you missed it…Regal passed his brass knucks off to MJF at Full Gear, which the Salt of the Earth used to win the AEW world title from Jon Moxley. Mox confronted Regal about the turn on last week’s Dynamite, but Bryan Danielson stopped him from doing anything violent.

Stay tuned.