Viewership details have been released for two recent episodes of MLW Underground on the REELZ network.

According to WrestleNomics, the April 4th episode drew 36,000 viewers on its first viewing, with an additional 12,000 when it re-aired at a different time. The April 11th episode drew 78,000 viewers on its first viewing, with an additional 2,000 viewers when it re-aired at a different time.

The report states that through the first ten episodes of MLW Underground on REELZ the show has averaged 62,000 viewers and carried a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Tickets recently went on sale for MLW’s “Never Say Never” event this summer in Philadelphia. You can read about that here.