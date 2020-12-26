The legendary Sting was the latest guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including why he didn’t sign with WWE right after WCW folded, and what Vince McMahon’s reaction was like when he revealed he’d be going to TNA. Highlights are below.

How he wasn’t ready to commit to WWE right away:

After it ended, we never did talk. There was never any discussion, at least not immediately after. It was maybe a year after that Vince reached out and we had a conversation. Talking with Vince, it was always good, but then you get his group of attorneys and my attorney and it all kind of falls apart. Long story short, I wasn’t willing to make the commitment that he wanted. There was more to it than that.

Working TNA and Vince McMahon’s reaction:

I was called by Jeff Jarrett. He said, ‘Do you want to come and do a show?’ I did one and he said, ‘Do you want to do another one?’ ‘Alright.’ ‘Could we get you to sign a deal and do something with us?’ I didn’t really want to do it and it took some twisting of my arm to do it, but I decided I was going to do it. Vince was in the picture once again during that time. I said, ‘Vince, I’m going to TNA.’ He said, ‘The thought of you and the legacy you leave behind and you going to TNA is just…BLAGH!’ He literally said, ‘BLAGH!

Full interview can be found here. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)