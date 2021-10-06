AEW President, CEO, General Manager and Head Of Creative Tony Khan says there will be a “huge announcement” during tonight’s Second Anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

Khan spoke with Mike Johnson of PWInsider to promote tonight’s show and mentioned that tonight’s show will be a really special event, with “some fun announcements” and “one huge announcement.”

Khan made the comments when asked how important the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia has become to AEW.

“It’s been very important,” Khan responded. “It’s great to go back there. We had the third episode ever of Dynamite there two years ago, and it was a very, very special card. There was a great tag match that I felt really strong about that I loved. John Moxley and PAC versus Kenny and Hangman, the first ever Kenny and Hangman tag match and it did a big number. We also had a great main event, Chris Jericho versus Darby Allin in a Philly street fight for the world title. And it was one of the several matches that really put Darby on the map as a big star and I’ve always really loved that show. It was really special to go to Philly for me. And I’ve been wanting to come back and do this show there for a long time. This show’s been rescheduled and postponed because of the pandemic, and I do think for the fans now, it’s going to work out because they’re going to get one of the best cards we’ve ever put together with the Casino Ladder Match, which has got a stacked group of wrestlers in it, with the 8-Man Tag, eight of our top stars in this big four on four match that’s been building up since the end of All Out, Shida going for her 50th win, what a great opponent it would be to get it against if she was able to get a win against Serena Deeb. That’s going to be a great match. And Sammy Guevara defending the TNT title for the first time ever in a true open challenge against Bobby Fish, who’s one of the top wrestlers, even a top independent wrestler, a top wrestler for New Japan, a top wrestler for NXT, a top wrestler in all these companies, never been to AEW until this week, Wednesday Night Dynamite on the two year anniversary show.

“So, there’s a lot of great wrestling and I’m going to have some fun announcements, and it’s going to be a really special show. And I can tell you right now, I have one huge announcement on the show. It is going to be a lot of fun, and it should be just a really, really good night of wrestling for Wednesday Night Dynamite, two year anniversary show.”

Khan was also asked for any insight into The Joker for the Casino Ladder Match. He would not elaborate, but he did note that the “huge announcement” is something that’s been a long time coming to AEW. Khan said he’s very excited and proud of the announcement, and he believes it will add a lot to the company.

“I will not give you any insight into who the Joker is going to be,” Khan said. “I will not tell you that, but I will go back to the announcement, actually, instead and tell you that it’s been something a long time coming. I’m very excited about it and proud of it, and it’ll really add a lot to the company, I think.”

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

