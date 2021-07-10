During today’s WWE Talking Smack it was announced that Universal champion Roman Reigns will team up with the Usos to take on Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, and WWE Hall of Famer Edge in a six-man tag matchup. This will be the company’s first show outside of the ThunderDome (aside from WrestleMania 37) in nearly 15 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

UPDATED LINEUP

-Roman Reigns/The Usos versus Edge/The Mysterios

-Big E. versus Shinsuke Nakamura versus Seth Rollins versus Kevin Owens

-Bianca Belair versus Carmella for the SmackDown women’s championship

-Final build for WWE Money In The Bank pay per view