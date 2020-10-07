On an episode of The All Night Long Wrestling Podcast, indie wrestler Hyan talked about meeting and working with Nia Jax. The host brings up that Nia Jax is dealing with a bad reputation online and asked Hyan what her perception of her was when they worked together.

She’s really, really nice. Like, really, really nice. She was like, ‘okay, go get your make-up done,” after we talked about what we were going to do. She’s like, ‘Go get your make-up done.’ I was about to go and I look at her. I was like, ‘You’re not ribbing me right? I’m allowed to go to the make-up place? They’re not going to look at me like what is this extra doing here?’ She’s like, ‘No, you can go.’ She’s great, very nice.

Hyan was one of many enhancement talent that were fed to Nia Jax in 2016.

