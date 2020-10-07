Brodie Lee is set to defend his TNT title against Cody Rhodes in a “Dog Collar” Match during AEW Dynamite this Wednesday. Mr. Brodie Lee took to Twitter to let everyone know he’s fired up and ready for tomorrow. Lee’s tweet reads, “The magnitude of tomorrow night’s match is certainly not lost on me. These are exactly the moments I signed up for. The gravity of it all is welcomed and embraced. Big boy champ shit. Let’s fucking go! Live your heart and never follow.”

Lee put out a challenge for a dog collar match to Cody Rhodes after he returned to AEW television and attacked the Dark Order. Rhodes accepted the challenge for the TNT Championship, then chaos ensued.

