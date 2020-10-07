WWE.com has released a story-driven update on the condition of Adam Cole and Velveteen Dream.
Velveteen Dream’s injury is being described as a “fractured wrist,” but that he is “medically cleared as tolerated.” The injury occurred during his match of KUSHIDA at NXT TakeOver 30.
Adam Cole “suffered broken ribs and contusions” after the attack from Ridge Holland.
https://t.co/Qd45WAUBLg has learned that @AdamColePro and @DreamWWE are both listed as injured following the events of #NXTTakeOver 31.
