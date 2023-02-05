WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker successfully retained his title against Grayson Waller inside of a steel cage at the WWE NXT Vengeance Day premium live event on Saturday night from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Breakker went over with two spears. Before the match, Waller had a special entrance with a golden shoe on a pillow and was accompanied by a few dancers.

The Local Competitor noted on Twitter that these ladies are Performance Center recruits. He wrote the following:

“On NXT @WWENXT Vengeance Day: Who accompanied Grayson Waller in his entrance before his match against Bron Breakker? PC Recruits Franki Strefling, Lea Mitchell, Monika Klisara, Sarah Baer, Jade Gentile, & Breanna Ruggiero appeared on the show.”