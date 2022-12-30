Impact Wrestling and Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore have paid tribute to Don West following his tragic passing.

As noted, Mike Tenay took to Twitter today to announce that his longtime friend and former colleague has passed away after a battle with brain cancer. West was 59.

In an update, Impact issued a statement on their social media channels today, paying tribute to West.

“IMPACT Wrestling is heartbroken to learn of the passing of Don West​, one of the defining voices of our 20 year history. Don’s enthusiasm and passion elevated every second he called and uplifted the spirits of everybody he crossed paths with. He will be dearly missed. #RIPDonWest,” the statement said.

D’Amore then issued a lengthy tribute to his friend and former co-worker on the official Impact website. You can see D’Amore’s full statement below:

You can’t think about TNA/IMPACT without thinking of Don West. Don and Mike Tenay provided the soundtrack to so many iconic moments in company history. There was no more cherished member of the TNA/IMPACT family. Don was truly a one of a kind who brightened every room he walked into. He brought out the best in people and was an inspiration to all who crossed paths with him. He was one of the first people I met upon arriving at the TNA Asylum for the first time, and Don instantly made me feel welcome. His warm heart and legendary sense of humor made every day at work something to look forward to. I am forever grateful for being able to share a friendship with Don and truly know my career and my life are better because of having him in them. My deepest and heartfelt condolences go out to Don’s wife Terri, his family and friends, and of course the millions of fans whose lives he touched. Today we mourn the loss of a special person, but let’s also stop and celebrate the amazing life of our friend and brother, Don West. While we are here with heavy hearts, I know Don is busy planning heaven’s most epic NYE celebration ever. Thank you for everything, DW. Love you.

West announced in June 2021 that he had been diagnosed with a brain lymphoma. He announced that the cancer was in remission that September, but began a second battle with cancer in December 2021. West then announced in January 2022 that the cancer had returned, and this past summer West had another setback as the fight continued. At one point there were plans to undergo a stem cell treatment as a part of the battle against the brain lymphoma, but the tumor doubled in size. This led to doctors deciding that they had to cancel the stem cell treatment. West was then scheduled to start a new, different treatment in June.

Following a successful sales career that included a run with the Home Shopping Network, West began working with TNA in 2002. He did commentary and later oversaw the company’s merchandise and sales department. West hosted a daily mid-day sports talk show on SportsRadio 560 WNSR AM in Nashville from 2001-2008, and most recently worked for NewsRadio 560 KPQ in Washington State, where he hosted The Don West Show. West returned to work for Impact’s merchandise department in January 2017, and made a special return to the announce table at Slammiversary 2017.

Below is the full tweet from Impact, along with the original tweet from Tenay:

