Impact Wrestling’s 2023 Sacrifice event is officially sold out.
Impact has announced that the St. Clair College SportsPlex in Windsor, Ontario, Canada is sold out for Friday’s Sacrifice event. A limited number of tickets remain for Saturday’s Impact TV tapings in the same venue.
The 2023 Impact Sacrifice event will air live this Friday, March 24 from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. It will stream via Impact Plus, on YouTube for Impact Ultimate Insiders members. Below is the current card, along with the related tweet:
Impact Knockouts World Title Match
Jordynne Grace vs. Mickie James (c)
Impact X-Division Title Match
Lince Dorado vs. Trey Miguel (c)
Impact World Tag Team Titles Match
TMDK (Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls) vs. The Bullet Club (Ace Austin, Chris Bey) (c)
Impact Digital Media Title Match
Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry (c)
Busted Open Match
Bully Ray vs. Tommy Dreamer
First to make their opponent bleed will win.
Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, Frankie Kazarian and Rich Swann vs. Time Machine (Kushida, NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns)
Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw
PCO vs. Kenny King
Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey
