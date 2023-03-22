Impact Wrestling’s 2023 Sacrifice event is officially sold out.

Impact has announced that the St. Clair College SportsPlex in Windsor, Ontario, Canada is sold out for Friday’s Sacrifice event. A limited number of tickets remain for Saturday’s Impact TV tapings in the same venue.

The 2023 Impact Sacrifice event will air live this Friday, March 24 from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. It will stream via Impact Plus, on YouTube for Impact Ultimate Insiders members. Below is the current card, along with the related tweet:

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Jordynne Grace vs. Mickie James (c)

Impact X-Division Title Match

Lince Dorado vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

TMDK (Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls) vs. The Bullet Club (Ace Austin, Chris Bey) (c)

Impact Digital Media Title Match

Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry (c)

Busted Open Match

Bully Ray vs. Tommy Dreamer

First to make their opponent bleed will win.

Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, Frankie Kazarian and Rich Swann vs. Time Machine (Kushida, NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns)

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw

PCO vs. Kenny King

Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey

BREAKING: #Sacrifice LIVE this Friday on IMPACT Plus from St Clair College in Windsor, ON, Canada is officially SOLD OUT. Very limited tickets remain for #SacrificeFallout this Saturday so make sure you don't miss out: https://t.co/he9vY3O0CI pic.twitter.com/sUdZFYVf8B — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 21, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.