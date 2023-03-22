Ava (aka Simone Johnson) will make her WWE NXT in-ring debut at Stand & Deliver later this month.

This week’s NXT featured a Great Debate between The Schism and Chase University, moderated by NXT Level Up commentator Blake Howard. The segment saw Tyler Bate, on behalf of Chase U, challenge The Schism to a match at Stand & Deliver. Joe Gacy turned down the challenge until Duke Hudson said the match will be for the control of Chase U.

The eight-person mixed tag team match will feature The Schism’s Gacy, Ava, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid vs. Bate and Chase U’s Hudson, Thea Hail and Andre Chase. The winners will gain control of Chase University.

The 21 year old Ava, who is the oldest daughter to WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has impressed with her mic work since joining The Schism on the October 25, 2022 edition of NXT. She still has not wrestled, but she debuted with an in-ring promo at the July 9, 2022 NXT live event in Orlando.

WWE announced back in February 2020 that Ava was training at the Performance Center. It was then announced in May 2020 that she had signed a WWE contract. It was reported back in May 2021 how the daughter of The Great One was making progress at the Performance Center as the most-improved developmental talent in squats for a period of January – May of that year. She underwent a third knee surgery in September 2020.

The 2023 NXT Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. There will be a special start time of 1pm ET to accommodate viewing of WrestleMania 39 Night 1. Below is the updated card, along with related footage from NXT:

Hosts: Pretty Deadly

NXT Title Match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Ladder Match for the NXT Women’s Title

Zoey Stark vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Sol Ruca or Indi Hartwell or Ivy Nile

NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez will likely end up defending her title in this match, or it will be for the vacant title.

Fatal 5 Way for the NXT North American Title

Dragon Lee vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh vs. 3/28 Battle Royal winner vs. Wes Lee (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre vs. Fallon Henley and Kiana James (c)

Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller

The Schism (Joe Gacy, Ava, Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid) vs. Tyler Bate and Chase U (Andre Chase, Thea Hail, Duke Hudson)

Winners gain control of Chase University.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.