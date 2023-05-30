Impact Wrestling has announced the first-ever 8-4-1 Match for Against All Odds.

The 8-4-1 Match will feature Nick Aldis, Rich Swann, Mike Bailey, Moose, Jonathan Gresham, Heath, PCO and Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray. The winner will challenge Impact World Champion Steve Maclin at Slammiversary on Saturday, July 15.

The following rules were announced for the 8-4-1 Match:

* Starts as eight-man tag team match with Bully, Gresham, Heath and Aldis vs. Moose, Bailey, Swann and PCO

* Winning team will then compete in a Fatal 4 Way

* Winner will be named #1 contender to the Impact World Title for Slammiversary

The 2023 Impact Against All Odds pay-per-view is scheduled for Friday, June 9 at the Ohio Expo Center and State Fairgrounds in Columbus, Ohio. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Alex Shelley vs. Steve Maclin (c)

8-4-1 Match

Nick Aldis, Rich Swann, Mike Bailey, Moose, Jonathan Gresham, Heath, PCO, Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray

