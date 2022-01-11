IMPACT Wrestling has announced that top NJPW superstar and former IWGP heavyweight champion Jay White will be appearing at the promotion’s next round of television tapings for AXS, which take place January 21st and January 22nd from the Charles Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida.

This comes days after IMPACT announced that world champion Moose and former Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo would be doing a media tour in Ft. Lauderdale. You can read about that here.