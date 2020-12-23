Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode featured a look back at some of the best matches of 2020, and the reveal of the Year-End Awards.

The second and final part will air next Tuesday night. Below are the 2020 award winners that were announced tonight on part 1, along with related graphics and clips from the show:

X Division Star of the Year: Ace Austin

Tag Team of the Year: The North

Knockouts of the Year: Deonna Purrazzo (current Knockouts Champion)

Wrestler of the Year: Deonna Purrazzo (current Knockouts Champion)

Finisher of the Year: Magic Killer (by current World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers)

One To Watch In 2021: Chris Bey

Favorite Match of the Year and Moment of the Year will be confirmed later.

The 2020 X-Division Star of the Year as voted by you – @The_Ace_Austin! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/HAuJ1Wc6qL — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 23, 2020

.@Walking_Weapon hoped their Tag Team of the Year victory would be what brought him and @OfficialEGO back together… #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/cQpZuM89c0 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 23, 2020

The 2020 Knockout of the Year as voted by you – @DeonnaPurrazzo! pic.twitter.com/LHrtvAHspl — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 23, 2020

The 2020 Wrestler of the Year as voted by you – @DeonnaPurrazzo! pic.twitter.com/RhRmXWPVke — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 23, 2020

"It's about time we enter the age of The Virtuosa." @DeonnaPurrazzo is the 2020 Wrestler of the Year. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/VijYSTokdz — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 23, 2020

The One to Watch in 2021 as voted by you – @DashingChrisBey! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/X3AGQNwlpJ — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 23, 2020

2021 is about to get real tantalizing courtesy of The Ultimate Finesser @DashingChrisBey. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/CvJC5qYuYV — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 23, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.