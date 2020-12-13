IMPACT Final Resolution 2020 Results

December 12, 2020

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Tommy Dreamer vs. Larry D w/Acey Romero In A Old School Rules Match. If Dreamer Wins, Larry D Will Go To Jail. If Dreamer Loses, Larry Walks Away A Free Man

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Larry talks smack to Dreamer. That leads us to a quick shoving contest. Larry drives his knee into the midsection of Dreamer. Larry with a forearm smash. Larry whips Dreamer across the ring. Larry scores the elbow knockdown. Dreamer pulls Larry out of the ring. Dreamer with a straight right hand. Dreamer slams Larry’s head on the steel barricade. Dreamer clocks Larry with a metal cookie sheet. Dreamer tugs on Larry’s hair. Dreamer slams Larry’s head on the steel ring steps. Larry drives Dreamer face first into the steel ring post. Larry attacks Dreamer with a trash can lid. Larry stomps on Dreamer’s back. Larry dumps a box of weapons on Dreamer’s back. Larry inadvertently punches a garbage can. Larry kicks the legs of Dreamer. Larry with The Curb Stomp. Larry with a forearm smash. Larry stomps on Dreamer’s chest.

Larry repeatedly whips Dreamer with the metal cookie sheet for a two count. Larry wraps a steel chain around Dreamer’s neck. Dreamer with heavy bodyshots. Dreamer starts biting Larry’s forehead. Larry reverses out of the irish whip from Dreamer. Larry with a Running European Uppercut. Following a snap mare takeover, Larry SuperKicks Dreamer. Larry transitions into a ground and pound attack. Larry argues with the referee. Larry wedged a chair in the corner. Larry whips Dreamer with a weight belt. Larry kicks Dreamer in the gut. Larry bodyslams Dreamer. Larry wraps the weight belt around his right shoulder. Larry goes for a Running Elbow Drop, but Dreamer ducks out of the way. Dreamer kicks Larry in the face. Dreamer clotheslines Larry. Dreamer unloads a flurry of left jabs. Dreamer gives Larry with a weight belt receipt. Dreamer drops Larry with The Bionic Elbow. Dreamer with a Running Elbow Drop for a two count.

Larry reverses out of the irish whip from Dreamer. Dreamer drives a chair into the midsection of Larry. Dreamer hits The Cutter for a two count. Larry with a back heel trip/splash combination for a two count. Larry stomps om Dreamer’s back. Larry gets crotched on the top turnbuckle. Dreamer gets Larry tied in the tree of woe. Dreamer puts the chair in front of Larry’s face. Dreamer with The Baseball Slide Dropkick. Dreamer rolls a table into the ring. Acey Romero attacks Dreamer from behind. Larry with two short-arm clotheslines. Larry drops Dreamer with The Discus Lariat. Romero sets up the table in the corner. John E. Bravo runs interference. Double Irish Whip. XXXL shrugs off the double clothesline. Bravo gets sandwiched. Bravo sends Romero crashing through the table. Bravo hulks up. Larry HeadButts Bravo. Dreamer delivers the kendo stick low blow. Dreamer connects with The DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tommy Dreamer via Pinfall

– We see a b-roll clip of Kenny Omega’s Bus.

Second Match: Jessica Havok & Nevaeh vs. The Sea Stars

Nevaeh and Delmi Exo will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Hammerlock Exchange. Exo with a back heel trip. Nevaeh drops down on the canvas. Exo ducks a clothesline from Nevaeh. Nevaeh goes for a Hip Toss, but Exo counters with a Hurricanrana. Back Elbow Smash Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Nevaeh kicks Exo in the back for a two count. Nevaeh with a Running Bulldog. Nevaeh follows that with a basement dropkick for a two count. Exo drives her knee into the midsection of Nevaeh. Exo sends Nevaeh to the corner. Exo tags in Vox. Vox with a lifting uppercut. Vox with forearm shivers. Nevaeh shoves Vox. Vox ducks under two clotheslines from Nevaeh. Vox dropkicks Nevaeh. Nevaeh tags in Havok. Vox begs for mercy. Havok applies a wrist lock. Vox stomps on the left foot of Havok. Vox applies a Modified Octopus Hold. Havok denies The Sunset Flip. Havok goes for a Leg Drop, but Vox ducks out of the way. Vox tags in Exo. Havok reverses out of the irish whip from Exo. Pendulum BackBreaker/Sliding Lariat Combination for a two count. Havok launches Exo to the corner. Havok tags in Nevaeh.

Double Irish Whip into the turnbuckles. Body Avalanche Party for a two count. Nevaeh applies a rear chin lock. Exo with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Nevaeh scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Nevaeh applies a front face lock. Nevaeh tags in Havok. Havok kicks Exo in the chest. Havok with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Havok with a Mid-Kick. Havok buries her shoulder into the midsection of Exo. Havok tags in Nevaeh. Nevaeh stomps on Exo’s chest. Exo is displaying her fighting spirit. Nevaeh ducks a clothesline from Exo. Havok with a Knee Lift. Nevaeh with a Release German Suplex for a two count. Nevaeh brings Exo to the corner. Nevaeh tags in Havok. Exo with forearm shivers. Havok catches Exo in mid-air.

Havok goes for a Bodyslam, but Exo lands back on her feet. Exo tags in Vox. Vox ducks a clothesline from Havok. Vox with forearm shivers. Vox decks Havok with a back elbow smash. Vox fish hooks Havok. Vox SuperKicks Havok. Vox sends Havok tumbling to the floor. Havok catches Vox in mid-air. Havok PowerSlams Vox on the ring apron. Havok puts Vox on the top turnbuckle. Exo tags herself in. The Sea Stars are double teaming Havok. Sea Stars connects with their CodeBreaker/Flying Senton Combination for a two count. Exo with a running forearm smash. Havok responds with The Uranage Slam. Exo with forearm shivers. Exo dropkicks Havok. Nevaeh made the blind tag. Havok with clubbing elbow smashes. Havok whips Exo across the ring. Nevaeh and Havok plants Exo with their Assisted Cazadora FaceBuster/Sliding Cutter Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jessica Havok & Nevaeh via Pinfall

Third Match: Alisha & Eddie Edwards vs. Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb Konley In A Intergender Tag Team Match

Eddie Edwards and Kaleb Konley will start things off. Konley decks Eddie with a back elbow smash. Konley with a southpaw haymaker. Konley with a knife edge chop. Konley kicks Eddie in the gut. Konley is having a hard time taking his t-shirt off. Eddie drops Konley with a knife edge chop. Eddie HeadButts Konley. Konley reverses out of the irish whip from Eddie. Eddie slides under Konley. Eddie with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Eddie with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex. Eddie taunts Dashwood. Eddie with a blistering chop. Edwards whips Konley across the ring. Konley kicks Eddie in the chest. Konley throws his t-shirt at Eddie. Konley sweeps out Eddie’s legs. Konley with clubbing crossfaces. Konley with a forearm smash. Konley kicks Eddie in the gut. Konley slams Eddie’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Eddie decks Konley with a JawBreaker.

Konley with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Dashwood wraps her legs around Eddie’s neck. Eddie shoves Dashwood off the ring apron. Konley with the irish whip. Eddie ducks a clothesline from Konley. Eddie creates distance with The Blue Thunder Bomb. Alisha and Dashwood are tagged in. Alisha ducks a clothesline from Dashwood. Alisha kicks Dashwood in the gut. Alisha drops Dashwood with a FlatLiner. Alisha with a Running Senton Splash. Alisha with a Running Hip Attack. Alisha follows that with a Running Bulldog for a two count. Alisha rocks Konley with a forearm smash. Alisha slaps Konley in the chest. Alisha sends Konley tumbling to the floor. Dashwood with three sharp elbow strikes. Alisha kicks Dashwood in the gut. Konley trips Alisha from the outside. Dashwood hooks both legs for a two count. Dashwood hammers down on the back of Alisha’s neck. Dashwood gives Alisha a noogie. Dashwood with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Dashwood with a cheap shot to Eddie. Dashwood slams Alisha’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Alisha kicks Dashwood in the face. Konley trips Alisha from the apron.

The referee is trying to calm down Eddie. Dashwood gets Alisha tied up in the tree of woe. Dashwood tugs on Alisha’s hair. Dashwood delivers The Taste Of Tenille for a two count. Dashwood drags Alisha to the corner. Dashwood tags in Konley. Alisha with a Desperation Boot. Konley tags in Dashwood. Alisha kicks Dashwood into Konley. Alisha tags in Eddie. Eddie tells Dashwood to get out of the way. Eddie avoids The Leaping Crossbody Block. Eddie with two elbow knockdowns. Eddie whips Konley across the ring. Eddie with a Back Body Drop. Eddie side steps Konley into Dashwood. Eddie unloads a series of knife edge chops. Dashwood negates The Tiger Driver. Double Irish Whip. Alisha made the blind tag. Eddie avoids the double clothesline. Alisha with a FlatLiner. Alisha ducks a clothesline from Konley. Alisha hits The Tilt-A-Whirl DDT. Eddie lands The Suicide Dive. Alisha ascends to the top turnbuckle. Alisha gets distracted by Sami Callihan’s ICU Graphics. Dashwood knocks Alisha off the top turnbuckle. Dashwood connects with The Spotlight Kick to pickup the victory. After the match, Callihan attacks Eddie with a baseball bat. Callihan plants Eddie with The Package PileDriver. The referees and security team prevents Callihan from attacking Alisha.

Winner: Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb Konley via Pinfall

– Don Callis informs Gia Miller that Kenny Omega will not be part of tonight festivities.

Fourth Match: Hernandez vs. Fallah Bahh With Kiera Hogan As The Special Guest Referee

Tasha Steelz will also be the special guest ring announcer in this match. Shoulder Block Exchange. Bahh shrugs off the running clothesline. NO, NO, NO! Hernandez kicks Bahh in the gut. Hernandez sends Bahh to the corner. Bahh side steps Hernandez into the turnbuckles. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Henrandez whips Bahh across the ring. Bahh ducks a clothesline from Hernandez. Bahh with a Running Crossbody Block. Bahh with a Spinning Elbow Drop for a two count. Hernandez uses Hogan as a human shield. Hernandez rakes the eyes of Bahh. Bahh launches Hernadez over the top rope. Bahh is throwing haymakers at Hernandez. Hernandez drops Bahh with a SlingShot Shoulder Tackle. Bahh tees off on Hernandez. Hernandez dropkicks Bahh to the floor. Bahh avoids AirMex. Hernandez slaps Bahh in the back. Hernandez with a SlingShot Pescado.

Hernandez rolls Bahh back into the ring. Hernandez hooks the outside leg for a two count. Bahh applies the cravate. Hernandez punches Bahh in the back. Hernandez sends Bahh to the corner. Hernandez with The Stinger Splash. Hernandez with a Running Senton Splash for a two count. Hernandez and Bahh are trading back and forth shots. Bahh reverses out of the irish whip from Hernandez. Hernandez kicks Bahh in the chest. Bahh with a forearm smash. Bahh ducks a clothesline from Hernandez. Bahh with a Running Clothesline. Bahh levels Hernandez with a Body Avalanche. Bahh with a Running Hip Attack. Hernandez denies The Samoan Drop. Hernandez goes for a sunset flip, but Bahh counters with a Seated Senton for a two count. Hogan was twerking while making the cover. Bahh is pissed. Bahh tells Hogan to stop being ratchet. Hogan admonishes Bahh. Hernandez kicks Bahh in the gut. Bahh with a running forearm smash. Haymaker Exchange. Hernandez nails Bahh with The Bell Clap. Hernandez connects with The Flying Splash to pickup the victory. After the match, Hogan and Steelz runs away with Hernandez’s money.

Winner: Hernandez via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Eric Young w/Joe Doering vs. Rhino

Rhino is throwing haymakers at Young. Rhino scores the elbow knockdown. Young regroups on the outside. Young is playing mind games with Rhino. Young with a thumb to the eye. Young ducks a clothesline from Rhino. Rhino drops Young with a shoulder tackle. Rhino slams Young’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rhino with a gut punch. Rhino slams Young’s head on another turnbuckle pad. Rhino punches Young in the back. Rhino with a knife edge chop. Young skins the cat. Rhino throws Young off the top turnbuckle. Rhino slams Young’s head on the ring apron. Rhino rolls Young back into the ring. Rhino is distracted by Doering. Young with a Flying Clothesline off the apron. Young talks smack to Rhino. Young punches Rhino in the back. Young slams Rhino’s head on the apron. Young with clubbing blows to Rhino’s chest. Young hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Young slams Rhino’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Young hammers down on the back of Rhino’s neck. Haymaker Exchange. Rhino whips Young across the ring. Rhino with a Back Body Drop. Rhino with a short-arm clothesline. Doering continues to run interference. Young drops Rhino with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Young transitions into a ground and pound attack. Young applies an illegal choke hold. Young uses the middle rope as a weapon. Doering punches Rhino behind the referee’s back. Young with the cover for a two count. Young with clubbing elbow drops for separate two counts. Young is picking Rhino apart. Young kicks Rhino in the face for a two count. Young slams Rhino’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Young with a straight right hand.

Rhino unloads three knife edge chops. Young drives his knee into the midsection of Rhino. Young with the crossface for a two count. Young and Rhino are trading back and forth shots. Rhino sends Young to the corner. Young kicks Rhino in the face. Young goes for The MoonSault, but Rhino ducks out of the way. Rhino decks Young with a back elbow smash. Rhino sends Young chest first into the turnbuckles. Rhino with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Rhino with two clotheslines. Rhino follows that with The Corner Spear. Young with clubbing elbow smashes. Short-Arm Reversal by Rhino. Rhino hits The TKO for a two count. Rhino with a straight right hand. Rhino inadvertently whips Young into the referee. Rhino clotheslines Young. Rhino low blows Doering. Young SuperKicks Rhino. Young grabs a mask. The Deaners storms into the ring. Cody Deaner clocks Cousin Jake with the mask. Deaner walks to the backstage area. Young nails Rhino with the mask to pickup the victory.

Winner: Eric Young via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Rohit Raju (c) vs. Manik For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Manik with a Flying Crossbody Bock before the bell rings. Manik teep kicks Raju into the turnbuckles. Manik uppercuts Raju. Manik with a forearm smash. Manik with a straight right hand. Manik sends Raju to the corner. Manik with a Back Body Drop. Raju reverses out of the irish whip from Manik. Manik sends Raju tumbling to the floor. Manik drops Raju with The Tornillo. Manik rolls Raju back into the ring. Raju ducks a clothesline from Manik. Raju with a running elbow smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Raju with The PK. Manik answers with a double leg takedown. Manik grapevines the legs of Raju. Manik stomps on Raju’s back. Manik with the irish whip. Manik with a leaping back elbow smash. Manik applies The Octopus Stretch. Manik rolls Raju over for a two count. Manik with a single leg takedown. Manik applies a standing leg lock. Raju throws Manik out of the ring. Manik disappears.

Manik drops Raju with a Leaping NeckBreaker for a two count. Manik with the irish whip. Raju launches Manik over the top rope. Raju with a shoulder block. Manik dodges The Running Boot. Raju uses the referee to his advantage. Manik with a shoulder block. Raju punches Manik in mid-air. Raju hits The SitOut Front Suplex for a two count. Raju is putting the boots to Manik. Raju with a running axe handle strike for a two count. Raju is trying to rip off Manik’s mask. Raju delivers his combination offense. Raju with a Mid-Kick. Manik avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Manik goes for The Tiger Suplex, but Raju counters with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Raju starts choking Manik. The referee admonishes Raju. Raju applies a rear chin lock. Raju stomps on Manik’s back. Raju with a knife edge chop. Raju with the irish whip. Manik kicks Raju in the face. Raju ducks a clothesline from Manik. Raju with The Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Raju stomps on the right hand of Manik. Raju talks smack to Manik. Raju applies a chin lock on the middle rope. Raju puts Manik on the top turnbuckle. Raju with clubbing blows to Manik’s back. Raju continues to tug on Manik’s mask.

Manik with clubbing elbow smashes. Manik with The Backslide Cover for a two count. Raju clotheslines Manik. Manik denies The Twisting FlatLiner. Manik delivers The Detonation Kick. Raju decks Manik with a back elbow smash. Manik connects with The Flying DDT for a two count. Manik dives over Raju. Raju with a running forearm smash. Raju with The Helluva Kick. Raju follows that with The Running Cannonball Strike. Raju lands The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Raju is displaying his fighting spirit. Raju hits The Leaping FlatLiner for a two count. Raju applies The CrossFace. Manik responds with The Cobra Twist. Raju grabs the top rope which forces the break. Forearm Exchange. Manik with a Spinning Back Kick. Manik with a RoundHouse Kick. Raju avoids another RoundHouse Kick. Standing Switch Exchange. Raju backs Manik into the referee. Raju blocks a boot from Manik. Raju throws the right leg of Manik into the referee’s hands. Raju with a Jumping Knee Strike. Manik side steps The Running Knee. Manik rolls Raju over to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IMPACT X-Division Champion, Manik via Pinfall

– Moose tells Gia Miller that he’s solely here to scout tonight’s main event.

Seventh Match: Deonna Purrazzo (c) w/Kimber Lee vs. Rosemary w/Taya Valkyrie For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

Rosemary is playing mind games with Purrazzo. Purrazzo talks strategy with Lee. Lee trips Rosemary from the outside. Rosemary Spears Purrazzo. Rosemary transitions into a ground and pound attack. Rosemary repeatedly drives Purrazzo’s head into the canvas. Rosemary slings Purrazzo across the ring. Rosemary repeatedly slams Purrazzo’s head on all three turnbuckle pads. Rosemary hooks the outside leg for a two count. Purrazzo denies The Butterfly Suplex. Purrazzo dumps Rosemary out of the ring. Rosemary ducks a clothesline from Purrazzo. Purrazzo sends Rosemary shoulder first into the steel ring post. Purrazzo rolls Rosemary back into the ring. Purrazzo wrenches on the left wrist of Rosemary. Rosemary tugs on Rosemary’s hair. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock.

Purrazzo brings Rosemary down to the mat. Purrazzo delivers The Sacrifice for a two count. Purrazzo uppercuts Rosemary. Purrazzo wraps the left shoulder of Rosemary around the top rope. Purrazzo repeatedly stomps on Rosemary’s chest. Purrazzo applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Rosemary dumps Purrazzo out of the ring. Valkyrie starts jaw jacking with Lee. Rosemary shoves Purrazzo. Rosemary kicks Purrazzo in the chest. Rosemary sends Purrazzo chest first into the turnbuckles. Rosemary with forearm shivers. Rosemary ducks a clothesline from Purrazzo. Rosemary hits The Reverse DDT for a two count. Purrazzo reverses out of the irish whip from Rosemary. Rosemary decks Purrazzo with a back elbow smash. Rosemary applies The Upside Down. Rosemary is distracted by Lee. Purrazzo with a running forearm smash. Purrazzo is putting the boots to Rosemary. Purrazzo with a short-arm clothesline for a two count.

Purrazzo drives her knee into Rosemary’s back. Purrazzo with clubbing blows to Rosemary’s chest. Purrazzo applies The Sleeper Hold. Purrazzo with two corner clotheslines. Purrazzo drops Rosemary with The FlatLiner. Purrazzo applies The Koji Clutch. Purrazzo with a desperation forearm. Rosemary answers with a Side Walk Slam. Forearm Exchange. Rosemary ducks a clothesline from Purrazzo. Rosemary drops Purrazzo with a shoulder tackle. Rosemary clotheslines Purrazzo. Rosemary follows that with The SlingBlade. Rosemary with a Flying Forearm Smash. Rosemary hits The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Purrazzo denies The Wing Clipper. Purrazzo grabs the left shoulder of Rosemary. Rosemary with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Purrazzo with a Swinging Arm-Ringer. Purrazzo applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Rosemary connects with The Red Wedding for a two count. Lee pulls the referee out of the ring. Valkyrie runs after Lee. Purrazzo nails Rosemary with The Pump Kick. Purrazzo plants Rosemary with The Gotch Style PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT Knockouts Champion, Deonna Purrazzo via Pinfall

Eight Match: Karl Anderson vs. Ethan Page w/Josh Alexander. If Ethan Page Wins, The North Will Get Another Shot At The IMPACT World Tag Team Titles

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Anderson backs Page into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Anderson kicks Page in the gut. Anderson slams Page’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Anderson rams his forearm across Page’s face. Page kicks Anderson in the gut. Anderson with a knife edge chop. Anderson whips Page across the ring. Anderson scores the elbow knockdown. Anderson transitions into a ground and pound attack. Anderson grabs the left ear of Page. Anderson uppercuts Page. Page kicks Anderson in the gut. Page with forearm shivers. Anderson decks Page with a back elbow smash. Anderson uppercuts Page. Anderson repeatedly stomps on Page’s chest. Anderson is choking Page with his boot. Anderson dumps Page out of the ring. Anderson with a knife edge chop. Anderson slams Page’s head on the ring apron. Anderson rolls Page back into the ring. Alexander trips Anderson from the outside.

Anderson with a straight right hand. Page drops Anderson with The Draping Double UnderHook BackBreaker. Page is putting the boots to Anderson. Page drives his knee into Anderson’s back. Page runs Anderson into the edge of the ring frame. Page sends Anderson shoulder first into the steel ring post. Page applies a waist lock. Anderson with clubbing elbow smashes. Page kicks Anderson in the face. Page SuperKicks Anderson. Page with a running shoulder tackle. Page talks smack to Anderson. Page repeatedly stomps on Anderson’s back. Page punches Anderson in the jaw. Page with a Running Elbow Drop for a two count. Page applies a rear chin lock. Anderson with heavy bodyshots. Anderson with a forearm smash. Page dropkicks Anderson for a two count. Page with a forearm shot across the small of Anderson’s back. Page poses for the cameras. Page with The Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Page argues with the referee. Page goes back to the rear chin lock. Page applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Anderson kicks Page in the gut. Forearm Exchange. Anderson ducks a clothesline from Page. Anderson with a Belly to Back Suplex.

Second Forearm Exchange. Anderson avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Anderson uppercuts Page. Anderson clotheslines Page. Anderson with a back elbow smash. Anderson whips Page across the ring. Anderson scores the elbow knockdown. Anderson follows that with a Running Senton Splash. Anderson with a knife edge chop. Anderson sends Page to the corner. Page with a back elbow smash. Anderson hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Page denies The GunStun. Anderson with three sharp elbow strikes. Short-Arm Reversal by Page. Page with a RoundHouse Kick. Page PowerSlams Anderson for a two count. Anderson side steps Page into the turnbuckles. Hiyah Kick. Page fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Anderson with a back elbow smash. Page ducks a clothesline from Anderson. Page with a knife edge chop. Page puts Anderson on the top turnbuckle. Page with The Iconoclasm. Page with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Page delivers a big haymaker. Page puts Anderson on the top turnbuckle. Page goes for The SuperPlex, but Anderson blocks it. Anderson HeadButts Page. Anderson kicks Page in the face. Anderson with a Flying NeckBreaker. Anderson knocks Alexander off the ring apron. Anderson connects with The GunStun to pickup the victory.

Winner: Karl Anderson via Pinfall

Ninth Match: Rich Swann (c) vs. Chris Bey For The IMPACT World Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Swann backs Bey into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Wrist Lock Exchange. Bey applies a hammerlock. Swann transitions into a side headlock. Bey reverses the hold. Bey regains wrist control. Swann reverses the hold. Swann grabs a side headlock. Bey whips Swann across the ring. Bey drops down on the canvas. Bey leapfrogs over Swann. Swann leapfrogs and somersaults over Bey. Bey with a shoulder block. Bey slips over Swann’s back. Bey goes for a HeadScissors TakeOver, but Swann cartwheels back onto his feet. Swann dropkicks Bey. Swann kicks Bey in the gut. Swann applies the cravate. Bey with heavy bodyshots. Following two snap mare takeovers, Swann repeatedly kicks Bey in the back. Swann with Two Running Leg Drops. Swann with a SomerSault Leg Drop for a two count. Swann goes for The Roll Through Frog Splash, but Bey gets his knees up in the air. Bey with an inside cradle for a two count.

Swann with a straight right hand. Bey answers with a HeadScissors TakeOver into the middle turnbuckle pad. Bey with The Tiger Feint Kick. Bey follows that with The Roll Through NeckBreaker for a two count. Bey uppercuts the back of Swann for a two count. Bey repeatedly stomps on Swann’s chest. Bey is choking Swann with his boot. Swann regroups on the outside. Swann with a knife edge chop. Bey sends Swann back first into the steel barricade. Bey rolls Swann back into the ring. Bey hooks the outside leg for a two count. Bey applies a rear chin lock. Swann with elbows into the midsection of Bey. Bey with a Discus Back Elbow Smash. Bey repeatedly whips Swann into the turnbuckles. Bey talks smack to Swann. Swann dives over Bey. Swann with the sunset flip for a two count. Bey drops Swann with a Spinning Heel Kick for a two count. Bey applies the abdominal stretch. Swann with a Hip Toss. Swann is throwing haymakers at Bey. Bey drives his knee into the midsection of Swann. Swann dumps Bey out of the ring. Bey repeatedly kicks Swann in the chest. Bey with a Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Swann decks Bey with a back elbow smash. Swann kicks Bey in the face. Swann with a Roll Through Clothesline. Swann unloads a flurry of left jabs. Swann delivers his combination offense. Swann ducks a clothesline from Bey. Swann with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Swann with The House Call for a two count.

Swann gets crotched on the top turnbuckle. Bey with a Running Corner Dropkick. Bey applies The Torture Rack. Bey with The Argentine NeckBreaker for a two count. Swann denies the irish whip. Bey with a knee lift. Short-Arm Reversal by Swann. Swann uppercuts Bey. Bey kicks Swann in the face. Swann with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Swann with a Leaping FrankenSteiner. Swann follows that with The Cartwheel Standing MoonSault for a two count. Swann goes for The Standing Phonenix Splash, but Bey ducks out of the way. Bey drills Swann with The Canadian Destroyer for a two count. Haymaker Exchange. Uppercut Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Swann with a RoundHouse Kick. SuperKick Exchange. Bey with The Spinning Hook Kick. Swann responds with The Windmill Kick. Swann ducks a clothesline from Bey. Rollup Exchange. Bey connects with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Swann negates The Art Of Finesse. Swann with The Fake Out Hook Kick for a two count. Swann plants Bey with The Phoenix Splash to pickup the victory. After the match, Moose walks down to the ring. Looks like Moose will be next in line for the IMPACT World Title as the show closes.

Winner: Still IMPACT World Champion, Rich Swann via Pinfall

