IMPACT Homecoming Results 7/31/21

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Deonna Purrazzo & Matthew Rehwoldt vs. Alisha Edwards & Hernandez w/Johnny Swinger In A First Round Match In The IMPACT Homecoming King and Queen Tournament

Deonna Purrazzo and Alisha Edwards will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Purrazzo slings Edwards across the ring. Purrazzo taunts Edwards. Edwards with a Lou Thez Press. Edwards transitions into a ground and pound attack. Edwards with The Stinger Splash. Purrazzo reverses out of the irish whip from Edwards. Purrazzo blocks a boot from Edwards. Purrazzo ducks a clothesline from Edwards. Edwards kicks Purrazzo in the chest. Edwards drops Purrazzo with The Flatliner. Edwards with a Running Dropkick for a two count. Edwards with forearm shivers. Purrazzo applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Edwards puts her foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Edwards tags in Hernandez. Purrazzo gets encouragement from Rehwoldt. Purrazzo ducks a clothesline from Hernandez. Purrazzo kicks Hernandez in the gut. Hernandez reverses out of the irish whip from Purrazzo. Purrazzo decks Hernandez with a back elbow smash. Hernandez catches Purrazzo in mid-air. Hernadez goes for a Fallaway Slam, but Purrazzo blocks it.

Purrazzo SuperKicks Hernandez. Purrazzo tags in Rehwoldt. Rehwoldt with a double sledge. Rehwoldt is throwing haymakers at Hernandez. Hernandez delivers The Pounce. Edwards with a running forearm smash. Hernandez with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Hernandez tags in Edwards. Edwards unloads two mid-kicks. Rehwoldt pulls Edwards down to the mat. Rehwoldt applies a front face lock. Rehwoldt tags in Purrazzo. Rehwoldt bodyslams Edwards. Purrazzo with a Running Knee Drop for a two count. Purrazzo hammers down on the back of Edwards neck. Purrazzo with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Purrazzo applies a rear chin lock. Edwards with heavy bodyshots. Edwards with forearm shivers. Purrazzo drives her knee into the midsection of Edwards.

Edwards trips Purrazzo from the outside. Edwards attacks Purrazzo from behind. Purrazzo reverses out of the irish whip from Edwards. Both ladies are knocked down after a double clothesline. Rehwoldt and Hernandez are tagged in. Hernandez with three shoulder blocks. Hernandez clotheslines Rehwoldt. Hernandez with The Stinger Splash. Hernandez with a Running Senton Splash. Hernandez kicks Rehwoldt in the gut. Hernandez hits The Canadian BackBreaker for a two count. Edwards drops Purrazzo with another Flatliner. Hernandez delivers Air Mex. Edwards with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Hernandez rolls Rehwoldt back into the ring. Rehwoldt with a running boot. Rehwoldt with clubbing blows to Hernandez’s back. Rehwoldt ducks a clothesline from Hernandez. Rehwoldt connects with The Front DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: Deonna Purrazzo & Matthew Rehwoldt via Pinfall

Second Match: Petey Williams & Jordynne Grace vs. Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green In A First Round Match In The IMPACT Homecoming King and Queen Tournament

