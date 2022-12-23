Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions, the parent company of Impact Wrestling, has filed to trademark the “Santino Marella” ring name.

USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records show that Anthem filed to trademark the former WWE ring name on December 19. The filing was done by Michael Dockins, an attorney who helps many pro wrestlers with their trademark filings.

The following use description was included with the “Santino Marella” filing:

“SANTINO MARELLA™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

WWE’s original trademark for “Santino Marella” from 2007, for general pro wrestling and sports entertainment use, was cancelled in October 2021. WWE had another “Santino Marella” trademark, from 2010, but it was abandoned in October 2014.

Anthony Carelli, the man behind the Santino Marella gimmick, has not wrestled for WWE since 2016, but he has made a few special appearances since then. He’s also done some work for Impact, appearing in the crowd at Bound For Glory 2017 and again at the July 2018 TV tapings, then hosting their Behind The Lights program on Twitch in 2020. Carelli, the father of WWE NXT Superstar Arianna Grace, was backstage for Impact’s Sacrifice event back in May.

