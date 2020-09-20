IMPACT wrestling’s Kylie Rae announced on her Instagram account that she’s engaged to indie wrestler Isaias Velazquez, who proposed to the Knockouts star in the presence of their dog.

Rae writes, “Everafter. (Gem was not as excited).”

Velazquez would create his own post writing, “Falling in love with her was the easiest thing I’ve ever done.”

Check it out below.

Rae signed a contract with IMPACT back in March. On behalf of all of us at Wrestling Headlines we’d like to wish a congratulations to the happy couple on their engagement.