IMPACT Throwback Throwdown III Results
Benton Convention Center
Winston-Salem, North Carolina
1.) Rapid Delivery Pete (Rich Swann) defeated Monty Moonlight (Zicky Dice)
2.) Bill Ding (Trey Miguel) defeated Jack Hammer (Andrew Everett) In A Clock Out Match
3.) Georgia Cobb (Jordynne Grace) defeated Wanda The Werewoman (Savannah Evans) w/The $304,000 Man (RD Evans)
4.) Shane Douglas & Brian Crunchin (Brian Myers) defeated The Sunday Morning Express (Chris Sabin & Jack Price)
5.) Moniseur Baguette (Mike Bailey) defeated Otis Oates (Cody Deaner)
6.) Tommy Dreamer defeated Pelvis Wesley (HEATH) w/Colonel Corn (John E. Bravo). If Tommy Dreamer Lost, He Would Have To Leave The IPWF
7.) Colonel Corn w/Pelvis Wesley defeated Tommy Dreamer
8.) The Auto Bodies (Mickie James & ODB) defeated The Volcanic Activity (Gisele Shaw & Tasha Steelz)
9.) Johnny Swinger defeated Keaton Fox (Jason Hotch) and Biff Knuckles (John Skyler) In A Triple Threat Match To Become The Inaugural IPWF Exciting Division Championship
10.) Tori Nailbiter (Rosemary) w/Ricky Morton defeated Rusty Iron (Gia Miller) w/Sebastian Baker (Jimmy Jacobs)
11.) DJ 2 Large (Moose) defeated Buck Humphrey (Kaleb Konley) w/Baby Doll & Sonny Sanders (Sami Callihan)
12.) Team IPWF (Eddie Edwards, Josh Alexander, Rhino, Josh Mathews and Scott D’Amore) defeated Team GLUW (Crowbar, Mahabali Shera, Big Kon and Beer City Bruiser) w/Walter Chestnut (David Penzer) In A Five On Four Handicap Elimination Tag Team Match. The Winner Takes Control Of The IPWF.
