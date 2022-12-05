This week’s edition of the hit AEW-affiliated Youtube series “Being The Elite” is now online and puts a heavy focus on match 3 of the best of seven series between the Elite and the current reigning trios champions, Death Triangle. The full description reads, “Game 3 of the Best of 7 Series against Death Triangle. Daniel Garcia & Private Party give their professional analysis. Matt & Nick travel to Charlotte for a private signing.” Check it out below.

AEW star referee Aubrey Edwards has announced on Twitter that Willow Nightingale will be the next guest on the company’s Unrestricted podcast. Aubrey writes, “We’re finally getting the bubbly badass Willow Nightingale in the #AEWUnrestricted studio! Prepare for the most smiles in a single episode. What questions do you have for her? Reply below and we’ll ask on air!”

