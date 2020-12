Impact Wrestling has announced its next special, which just so happens to take place before its next pay-per-view event.

During Saturday’s Final Resolution event, it was revealed that their next special will be the Genesis event on January 9th, 2021 from the Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

The event will take place just one week before their next pay-per-view, Hard To Kill, on January 16th, 2021.

No matches have been announced for the show just yet.