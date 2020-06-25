Impact Wrestling Continues to Tease Aces And Eights Reunion With Classic Moments Video

Recently on Impact, we saw a teaser for the return of Aces and Eights. D-Lo was getting degraded in a segment by the now-suspended Michael Elgin. Later in the episode, he’s seen talking to someone on the phone about getting the band back together. When he gets up, we see that his old Aces and Eights jacket is hung over his chair.
This week, Impact is continuing the tease by releasing a new “Classic Moments” video that features Bully Ray being revealed as the stable’s leader. All the teasing seems to be leading the Slammiversary where previously released talent from the WWE are rumored to be returning to Impact in some fashion. Other names that were being teased included EC3, Rockstar Spud, and “The Miracle” Mike Bennett. Rockstar Spud is no longer an option as he has re-signed with WWE.
Why did @dlobrown75 have an Aces and 8s vest on the back of his chair? #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/RYhZPJYJVU
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 24, 2020
