Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS TV will open up with Chris Sabin and Knockouts Champion Mickie James vs. “Drama King” Matt Rehwoldt and Deonna Purrazzo in mixed tag team action.

Tonight’s Impact will also feature Rhino vs. Eric Young in a Street Fight, FinJuice vs. The Learning Tree, Rohit Raju vs. Lawrence D, six-person mixed tag team action with Tenille Dashwood, Madison Rayne and Knockouts Tag Team Champions The IInspiration vs. Black Taurus, Crazzy Steve, Havok and Rosemary, plus more.

Tonight’s Before The Impact pre-show at 7pm ET will feature Kimber Lee vs. Lady Frost, while the Impact In 60 post-show at 10pm ET will feature the greatest matches of current Impact Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace.

